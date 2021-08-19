Freeman welcomes new doctor back to Pittsburg

PITTSBURG, Kan. — When Ryan Sorell was a pitcher for the baseball team in his junior year at Pittsburg State, he tore a ligament in his elbow. Local orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Michael Zafuta did the operation that got Sorell back in the game. Years later, Sorell, now a doctor himself, has returned to Pittsburg, where he will be working alongside Zafuta at Freeman Health System.

“Freeman Health System is just delighted that today we’re officially welcoming Dr. Ryan Sorell,” Freeman President and CEO Paula Baker said Wednesday. “He is a native of this area, so he’s right back here in Pittsburg, Kansas doing primary care as well as sports medicine. He’ll be working very closely with Dr. Mike Zafuta and the Pitt State Gorillas to keep them game-ready, as well as just seeing a host of people from the community in his primary care practice.”

Zafuta, who Dr. Sorell credits as one of his earliest influences, also spoke at the event this week to welcome Sorell at Freeman Orthopedics & Sports Medicine on North Pine Street.

“I’m very excited for Ryan to be here,” Zafuta said. “He’s trained in some great places. He’s worked with the University of Notre Dame, he’s worked with the University of Arkansas, where he’s worked with those teams, those athletes, those programs. And he’s bringing a wealth of knowledge and some great ideas here that are going to help our practice. It’s going to help the university. It’s going to help local high schools. But not only that, it’s going to help our community.”

Zafuta added that Sorell is “going to have some techniques and some treatments that haven’t been done before in this area, and that’s going to be huge for all of us.”

Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce President Blake Benson also attended the event to welcome Dr. Sorell.

“Pittsburg has really emerged as a regional medical hub for Southeast Kansas, and this just continues to grow that,” Benson said. “That then lends to economic development because people not only come here for their healthcare, but then while they’re here they typically support our local stores and do some shopping, so it really has a multiplier effect.”

Dr. Sorell lives in Pittsburg with his wife, Megan, who also grew up nearby in Baxter Springs, and their three children, Neely, Nolan and Marlee.

“I would be remiss if I didn’t thank Megan and the kids and all of our family for all the support through kind of a long, winding, roundabout journey to find our way back home,” Sorell said. “It’s been exciting and at times difficult, and I think every adventure along the way has kind of built us into the people we are, the family we are, and what we bring as individuals to the community, and hopefully what I bring as a physician to the community as well.”