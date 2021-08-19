Little Balkans Days buttons now available

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The 36th Annual Little Balkans Days Festival is scheduled for Aug. 28 through Sept. 5, 2021. Numerous activities will be available, including an Arts, Crafts & Food Show, live music, as well as the return of "Button Events."

Buttons get you into a variety of special activities including the Polka Dance & Chicken Dinner, Ethnic Cooking & Cultural Demonstrations, and specific music events.

A $5 donation is all that is needed to get a button. Buttons are available for sale now at the following locations: Celebrations by Lori (1015 N. Broadway), Kansas Teachers Community Credit Union (416 N. Broadway), Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce (117 W. 4th St), and Ron's Supermarket (310 E. Centennial).

The 2021 Little Balkans Days button is designed by Jenna Spencer. In addition to various Little Balkans Days events, a button will also get you shuttle transportation between festival events and $5 of free slot play at Kansas Crossing Casino.

Music events accessible with a button include a concert by local favorite Area 51 playing classic rock and roll hits at Meadowbrook Mall from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. September 3, the Crawford County Live Music Crawl on September 4, and a concert by the premier ‘80s tribute act Members Only from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. September 5. The historical presentation by J.T. Knoll “Music of the Little Balkans – City, Polka and Dance Bands,” which is set for 7 to 9 p.m. September 1, is also a button event.

For more information, follow the Little Balkans Days Festival on their Facebook page or visit LittleBalkansFestival.com for full details of area businesses offering promotions or discounts during the 36th Little Balkans Days Festival.