Crawford County surveying residents on how to spend COVID-19 stimulus money

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Crawford County Health Department will host a vaccine clinic next Tuesday, and the county commission is conducting surveys of residents, businesses and nonprofits to help it determine how to spend money from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, the county government announced Friday.

“If you haven't already gotten the vaccine, the time is now,” a county spokesperson said in a press release. “They are free and readily available. Talk to any local healthcare provider if you have questions. Vaccines are effective in preventing serious illness, hospitalization, and death from all current strains of COVID-19.”

Next Tuesday’s vaccine clinic is set for 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Crawford County Health Department, 410 E. Atkinson Ave., Pittsburg.

The county is also conducting two surveys, one for businesses and nonprofits and one for the broader community, to help it decide how to spend federal stimulus money.

Allowed uses for the money include support for public health response, replacing public sector revenue loss, water and sewer infrastructure, addressing negative economic impacts, premium pay for essential workers, and broadband infrastructure.

“The Commissioners would like to know how you have been impacted by COVID-19, and how you feel the money should be used,” the county said in its release.

The community survey can be accessed at https://bit.ly/3y5q4xy and the survey for nonprofits and businesses is available at https://bit.ly/3sBSmyB