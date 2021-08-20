Five things to know from Friday's Crawford County Commission meeting
Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net
- County Clerk Don Pyle noted that the commissioners and other county officials are invited to the upcoming SEK County Officials Association Regional Meeting, which will be held on September 23 in Iola.
- The commission approved a grant drawdown of Emergency Solutions Grants – CARES Act funding for Safehouse Crisis Center.
- County Counsel Jim Emerson announced that the county tax sale has been scheduled for September 24 at the county courthouse.
- The commissioners had four 15-minute executive sessions to discuss non-elected personnel matters, one with County Appraiser Zach Edwards to discuss the county appraiser’s office, one about the road and bridge department, and two about the emergency medical services department, including one with EMS Director Randy Sandberg. They also had a 20-minute executive session to discuss non-elected personnel matters related to the county health department.
- Under future business and announcements, Commission Chairman Jeremy Johnson noted there will be a 9:30 a.m. work session with 911 Director Tim Mikrut and Sheriff Danny Smith and a 10 a.m. public hearing on the county’s 2022 budget and fire district budgets on Tuesday, August 24, and that there will be a 9:30 a.m. work session September 3 with the county road foreman to discuss roads and planning.