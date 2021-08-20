Little Balkans Days to feature pet adoption and dog house auction event

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Southeast Kansas Humane Society has announced it will host a dog adoption event as part of the annual Little Balkans Days festival.

The event, “Gone To The Dogs,” will be held from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, August 29, near the tennis courts at Lakeside Park.

In addition to the many dogs that will be available for adoption, the event will also feature dog houses made by Lakeside Elementary students that will be available for purchase at a live auction. The auction, hosted by Meyer Auction Service, begins at 3:30 p.m.