PSU holds large back to school gathering as Covid cases continue to rise

Jordan Meier

jmeier@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — This week students returned to Pittsburg State University, and after a tumultuous 2020-2021 school year, students and staff alike are eager for a more “normal” year.

To welcome students back to campus and celebrate a return to “normal”, PSU held a large outdoor event this week. Pictures posted on Instagram by the university feature packs of students listening to music, laughing, dancing in foam and covered in a colored powder. However, two major things were missing from the event, masks and social distancing.

While social distancing or masks are not required by the university in outdoor settings, PSU did announce earlier this month that masks are required for all students and faculty regardless of vaccination status while inside in classrooms or at indoor events where social distancing is not possible. This in an effort to curb fears by public health officials about potential spikes in COVID-19 cases.

“The policy will be reviewed every two weeks and rescinded when no longer necessary to protect public health and reduce the strain on the local healthcare system,” a press release from PSU said. “The announcement comes on the heels of last week’s recommendation by the CDC and the announcement by Gov. Laura Kelly that masks be worn in state buildings in counties that have a substantial or high rate of transmission. Crawford County is one of those counties.”

PSU Director of Media Relations Andra Stefanoni said, “that event was held outdoors, and our mask mandate is for indoors - classrooms and labs in which students can’t social distance.”

Additionally, in an effort to curb those possible spikes, PSU had mandatory testing for those moving into dorms earlier this week unless they submitted proof of vaccination, showed that they have had the virus since March 2020, or had a negative test within 72 hours of arrival.

However, officials still fear another spike due to the return of students as they deal with a current rise in cases as a result of the Delta variant and the Crawford County Fair according to Deputy County Health Officer Teddi Van Kam.

“I know the fair did cause some issues,” Van Kam said at the Tuesday Crawford County Commission meeting.

However, people at these events are not necessarily disregarding CDC or county health guidelines. Since May, the CDC has recommended that people only wear masks outdoors when they know they will be “in areas with high numbers of COVID-19 cases” or “for activities with close contact with others who are not fully vaccinated.”

While students have not been in school long enough to really see if a large spike will occur, concerns are still present from health officials about an uptick in cases, although they are hopeful it won’t be as bad as last year.

“I’m hoping it won’t be as dramatic a rise as it was last year,” Van Kam said. “But we’re trying to be prepared for whatever comes.”