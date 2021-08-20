Two injured in head-on crash north of Girard

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

Two people were taken to area hospitals Thursday evening with suspected serious injuries following a head-on collision on Highway K-7 north of Girard, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

At approximately 7:45 p.m. Thursday, 41-year-old Amanda D. Beehler of Afton, Oklahoma, who had been traveling northbound on K-7 in a 2005 Chevy Equinox, crossed the center line about 7 miles north of the intersection with K-47 and hit the 2011 GMC Savana van driven by Tayler R. Gore, 21, of Joplin, Missouri, according to the KHP.

There were no passengers in either vehicle and both drivers were wearing their seat belts, according to the KHP, but they still required treatment for suspected serious injuries. Both were transported to hospitals in Joplin; Beehler was taken to Freeman and Gore was taken to Mercy.