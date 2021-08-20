Watco among recipients of KDOT short line rail funding

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Gov. Laura Kelly and Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz announced this week that 10 projects totaling more than $5 million have been awarded as part of the Kansas Department of Transportation’s Short Line Rail Improvement Fund Program, including $114,725 for a local project.

The state funding will pay for improvements at the Watco Companies mechanical shop in rural Crawford County, east of Pittsburg near the Missouri state line.

“This project consists of the replacement of ties over the two miles of track and the main road crossing (S 260th Street) to access the facility at Watco Mechanical Services,” a Watco spokesperson said in an email. “The crossing work will consist of the replacement of panels, rail, ties and surfacing. The two miles of track is the only track to access the shop where railcar maintenance is performed.”

The improvements will allow Watco’s South Kansas and Oklahoma Railroad to continue to repair railcars and provide service in a safe and efficient manner, according to Watco.

“These repairs allow Watco to continue providing jobs at the shop and provide them with a safe working environment,” the company said. “The improvement on the crossing will reduce the wear and tear on the citizens of Crawford County vehicles.”

In addition to state funding for the 10 newly announced rail projects, each recipient will provide a 30 percent match, meaning more than $7 million is being invested overall in the infrastructure improvements.

“These ten improvement projects will connect Kansas grain businesses with new regions and customers, supporting farmers and our agriculture industry,” Gov. Kelly said in a press release. “My administration will continue to invest in needed and commonsense infrastructure improvements like these to strengthen our growing economy.”

The Short Line Rail Improvement Fund, created as part of the 10-year Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program and now in its second year, provides $5 million annually for three years. KDOT received 19 applications requesting more than $21 million this year, according to Lorenz.

“In partnership with shippers and short line railroads, these modernization projects are improving commerce and opportunity for Kansas families and their communities,” Lorenz said. “Together we’re working to better connect Kansas-grown grain to the broader network of Class 1 rail for delivery to regional, national and international markets.”