Although Pfizer fully authorized, PSU still can’t require vaccination

Jordan Meier

jmeier@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Eight months ago, as the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged communities around the globe, Pfizer-BioNTech got emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for their vaccine that would combat the disease.

This week after months of testing and review by the FDA, the company's vaccine was officially given a full stamp of approval.

“Based on the longer-term follow-up data that we submitted, today’s approval for those aged 16 and over affirms the efficacy and safety profile of our vaccine at a time when it is urgently needed,” Albert Bourla, Pfizer CEO said in a statement to ABC. "Hundreds of millions of doses of our vaccine already have been administered in the U.S. since December 2020, and we look forward to continuing to work with the U.S. government to reach more Americans.”

To move from emergency authorization to full authorization, Pfizer had to provide the FDA with over 340,000 pages of documents and data, including clinical study results of more than 44,000 people who were followed for the six months after getting the vaccine, according to ABC.

"I am hopeful this approval will help increase confidence in our vaccine, as vaccination remains the best tool we have to help protect lives and achieve herd immunity," Bourla said.

The full approval not only hopefully confirms the safety of the vaccination to the public, according to Dr. Rich Besser, former CDC acting director, but also gives schools, companies and government agencies more leeway in requiring vaccinations for students and staff.

However, that is more complicated for states like Kansas where legislatures have preemptively passed full or partial bans of “vaccine passports” or “vaccine mandates” for COVID-19 vaccines.

In late May, as Gov. Laura Kelly signed into law the budget for the next fiscal year, she also signed into law language banning vaccine passports (aka proof of vaccination) from being required to enter a state government or state funded building or to receive services.

"If I walk into Wal-Mart and say I have to wear a mask, that's not a problem because I can take it on and take it back off or go down the road," said Sen. Richard Hildebrand, R-Galena at the time according to the Topeka Capital-Journal. "But if someone is going to require me to go to Wal-Mart and be vaccinated, I have a problem with that."

According to Andra Stefanoni, director of media relations at Pittsburg State University, the language that was passed prevents universities from being able to require a COVID-19 vaccine.

“The provision in the most recent Kansas budget bill signed by Governor Kelly banning vaccine passports prohibits Pitt State from enforcing a vaccine mandate on our campus,” she said in a statement. “We will carefully watch this throughout the next legislative session, as we do believe in the effectiveness of vaccines in curbing the spread of the virus.”

However, universities, like K-12 schools, already require students to provide proof of vaccinations for other diseases.

According to PSU’s website, in accordance with their Immunization Compliance policy, Bryant Student Health Center (BSHC) must receive evidence of students’ immunizations from measles, mumps, rubella, meningitis and they also must be screened for TB before they can be enrolled. Additionally, there are nine recommended, but not required, vaccinations which include hepatitis A and B.

“In the absence of this evidence an enrollment hold will be applied, and the student will be unable to enroll in subsequent semesters,” PSU’s website states.