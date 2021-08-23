Local unemployment rate ticks up as more workers enter labor market

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The unemployment rate increased slightly in Kansas in July, and in Crawford County, where the rate was already higher than the statewide average, it climbed a little more sharply, though both local and state-level numbers were still well below where they were at this time last year.

The statewide unemployment rate was up to 3.8 percent in July from 3.7 percent in June, according to data released Friday by the Kansas Department of Labor. In Crawford County, the July unemployment rate was 4.7 percent, compared to 4.3 percent in June — though that increase is not unexpected around this time of year.

“We almost always see a little spike in January and July,” said Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce President Blake Benson.

In January, that spike largely has to do with seasonal workers at local businesses such as Miller’s Professional Imaging and The Finishing Touch re-entering the labor market after the holiday season, he said, while the July spike is the result of a similar pattern among seasonal workers at Jake’s Fireworks after the 4th of July.

“What was interesting this time though is that even though the unemployment rate increased, there were actually more people working in July than June,” Benson said.

Although there were 143 more people working in Crawford County in July than in June, according to the KDOL, the unemployment rate still rose because the overall labor pool expanded by 221 people.

“So the size of the labor force itself is growing, which is a positive sign,” Benson said. "Particularly now, we’re seeing wages increase as businesses are becoming more and more competitive for those employees, so it’s a good time to work in Pittsburg.”

Statewide, the increase in the unemployment rate “was the result of an increase in both employment and unemployment, which indicates more Kansans are entering the labor market and actively looking for work,” KDOL Secretary Amber Shultz said in a press release.

In 2020, the unemployment rate in Crawford County was 6.1 percent in June and 6.7 percent in July. While the local unemployment rate was higher in July of this year than in June, it was not only lower than at the same time last year, but also lower than in July of 2019, when it was at 4.9 percent.

This is not the first time this year that the Crawford County unemployment rate has dropped below where it was for the same month in 2019, but it had increased above the 2019 rate in June after consistently being lower or the same as two years ago for every month between February and May of 2021, according to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

“Kansas employers continued hiring in July, adding 6,000 jobs over-the-month,” Labor Economist Todd Rilinger said in the KDOL release. “The majority of this increase can be seen in the manufacturing industry, which added 3,200 jobs.”