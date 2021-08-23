Officer shoots and kills Chanute man who allegedly pointed gun

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — A Chanute man died Sunday after being shot Friday by a police officer who he pointed a gun at, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

The Chanute Police Department contacted the KBI around 8 p.m. Friday to request assistance investigating the officer-involved shooting, the KBI said in a release. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team (CSRT) responded to the scene.

“Preliminary information indicates that the Chanute Police Department received a report of a suspicious person who was looking into vehicle windows in the area of 4th St. and Evergreen Ave. in Chanute. An officer from the Chanute Police Department responded to the area and located the man, later identified as Brandon Lee Schlichting, 28, of Chanute,” according to the release.

“When the officer tried to make contact with Schlichting, he pulled a weapon from a holster and pointed it at the officer. The officer fired one time striking Schlichting in the head. The shooting occurred just before 7:30 p.m. The officer was not injured in the incident.”

The officer attempted life-saving measures before additional officers and emergency medical personnel arrived at the scene and continued attempting such measures, according to the release. Schlichting was taken to the Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center and later transported to the University of Kansas Medical Center, where he died at approximately 1:15 a.m. Sunday.

“The KBI will conduct a thorough and independent investigation into this shooting,” the release said. “Once completed the findings will be turned over to the Neosho County Attorney for review.”

In a separate incident Friday in Augusta, Kansas in Butler County, a police officer shot a man in the hands who allegedly had a knife and was refusing to follow the officer’s commands as he approached him. After being shot, the man allegedly slit his own throat and was taken to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita for treatment of his injuries.

He was released from the hospital Sunday evening and booked into the Sedgwick County Detention Facility for charges including aggravated domestic battery and multiple probation violations. As of Monday morning, he had not yet been charged related to the officer-involved shooting incident. The KBI is continuing its investigation of the shooting, it said, the findings of which will be turned over to the Butler County Attorney for review when completed.