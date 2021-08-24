COVID-19 cases in children increasing locally and statewide

PITTSBURG, Kan. — While the number of new COVID-19 cases in Crawford County decreased somewhat last week compared to the previous few weeks, public health officials said Tuesday that a recent increase in positive cases among children is a growing concern.

There were 114 new cases last week, Public Health Officer Dr. Tim Stebbins told the Crawford County Commission on Tuesday, down from 185 the previous week and 186 the week before that. As of last Friday, 30 percent of newly identified positive cases were in the 0 to 17 age range, according to the county’s gating criteria, but the proportion of new cases that are being found in children is increasing, Stebbins said.

“One of the concerns that we’re having is that, as of 3 p.m. yesterday, almost half of the new positives were kids, K through 12,” he said.

Last month, area pediatricians sent a letter to all the school boards in the county urging them to require masks in schools.

“The universal use of masks in schools is still the best way to protect vulnerable children from serious illness and death due to COVID-19 infection that could be transmitted in the classroom setting, at least until those children have had the opportunity to be fully vaccinated,” the letter said. “The use of masks in schools is not always popular among all parents, but it is still our duty to protect children from serious illness and death. Ultimately, the health and safety of our children in schools rest in your hands.”

Stebbins said Tuesday that while there are mitigation measures in place in area schools such as masking and social distancing, it can be hard to get students to follow the rules.

“We’re watching these in-school transmissions closely to see what seems to be the representative cause,” Stebbins said. “Right now it seems to be lunch time and poor choices.”

Health Department Director Teddi Van Kam agreed that lunch time at school “seems to be the definite link” between some of the recent COVID-19 cases that have been identified.

“They’re eating, they’re talking, and I think it’s spreading there,” said Stebbins.

“One case ended up with quarantine of 13 more kids due to high-risk concerns, so we’re monitoring that closely,” he said, adding that health officials continue to work closely with school administration and leadership groups.

Asked by Commissioner Tom Moody if children who are catching COVID-19 are being affected as severely as the elderly and other high-risk groups, Stebbins said they generally are not.

“Kids have less of an illness,” he said, “but with more kids getting sick, more kids are going to get severely ill.”

Still, Stebbins said the current situation in schools in the county is "nothing that I want to change any of the recommendations for.” He added that although there are some times when students aren’t required to wear masks at school, he still does not view these as times when there is a high danger of COVID-19 transmission.

“There is some outside time together without masks, which I still think is appropriate, and the data would indicate that that’s not a high-risk time,” Stebbins said.

While the spread of COVID-19 in area schools presents a challenge for school administration and staff as well as for health officials, the situation could be worse, he said.

“Overall, I think mitigation is working when you compare us to some of the surrounding areas that are definitely having problems,” Stebbins said.

Also on Tuesday, Gov. Laura Kelly announced the release of two new 30-second ads, aimed at parents and college students, respectively, urging COVID-19 vaccination and mitigation.

“Record numbers of children are catching the virus and being hospitalized from COVID-19,” Kelly said in a press release. “As we head back to school, it’s critical that all Kansas students, teachers, and staff wear masks, get tested regularly and, if you’re 12 or older, get vaccinated. That’s how we keep our kids safe and in the classroom.”