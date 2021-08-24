Five things to know from Tuesday’s Crawford County Commission meeting
Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net
- County health officials gave the commissioners an update on COVID-19, saying there were less new cases last week compared to the previous few weeks, but that many of the new cases have been children.
- The commissioners had two 20-minute executive sessions to discuss non-elected personnel matters, one regarding public health with Public Health Officer Tim Stebbins, Health Department Director Teddi Van Kam, and Crawford County Mental Health Executive Administrator Michael Ehling, and one to discuss emergency medical services with Stebbins and EMS Director Randy Sandberg.
- Ehling also requested a work session with the commissioners for 9 a.m. Friday to discuss long-term planning for the health department.
- The commission cancelled its scheduled public hearings on the county’s 2022 budget and fire district budgets due to a need to change language in the public notices of the budget hearings. The commission rescheduled the hearings for September 10.
- County Clerk Don Pyle noted that a resolution approved by the commission in June to allow Sunday sales of to-go alcoholic beverages from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. rather than the previous noon to 8 p.m. is now in effect. The newly expanded hours when sales are allowed were recently approved at the state level but only apply to Crawford County businesses that receive their Cereal Malt Beverage license from the county, which does not include businesses within the city limits of incorporated cities in the county. Alcohol sales are still not allowed on Easter Sunday.