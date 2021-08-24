Five things to know from USD 250’s school board meeting
- The board reviewed and discussed the upcoming year's budget as well as held a public hearing for people to comment on it. No comments or concerns were raised, and the budget was adopted unanimously.
- A USD 250 teacher once again returned to the school board meeting to advocate against wearing masks. The school board will not address or reconsider masking until October.
- Superintendent Richard Proffitt updated the board on COVID-19 cases in the district. He said currently between students and staff the district has eight positive cases and 40 people who were close contacts in quarantine. He added that all the cases were due to out-of-school contact and emphasized that they had not been contracted while at school.
- The board discussed dates and scheduled all their future board meetings through the end of December 2021.
- The board had two executive sessions, one to discuss personnel matters and one to discuss negotiations. No actions were taken following the sessions.