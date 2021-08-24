PHS named 2021-22 Performing Arts School of Excellence

Jordan Meier

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg High School is the winner of the 2021-22 KSHSAA Performing Arts School of Excellence Award, the Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) announced Tuesday morning.

“The students at Pittsburg High School have had an incredible year,” said KSHSAA Executive Director Bill Faflick, “and we’re here to recognize them for an outstanding accomplishment. This is a one-of-a-kind award.”

The award, which is given to one high school out of the over 350 in the state each year, was announced to a crowd of eager and unaware students and staff in the PHS auditorium.

“Pittsburg has demonstrated outstanding breadth of programs, in terms of offering opportunities across the spectrum of performing arts,” said Faflick, “but also incredible depth. Great success in all of those activities and that success is not just measured in championships won, but in the quality of the performance.”

According to KSHSAA Assistant Executive Director of Fine Arts and Spirit Craig Manteuffel, the award honors a school that has excelled in all areas of performing arts including debate, forensics, band, orchestra, choir and theatre.

“We feel that this award is a way to celebrate the performing arts,” Manteuffel said, “through the tremendous work of our school administrators, performing arts departments, directors, coaches, sponsors, parents and, of course, our wonderful students.”

The award— which was established in 2018 and has previously honored Washburn Rural High School, Lawrence Free State High School and Sterling High School — is decided on by a committee of six representatives from various performing arts organizations across the state as well as members of the KSHSAA board. Two representatives from the Kansas Music Educators Association (KMEA), two from the Kansas Speech Communication Association (KSCA), and two from the Kansas Thespians meet during the summer to determine what school should be the winner.

According to Manteuffel, who is a former music teacher, the committee takes into consideration all aspects of performing arts programs, but also specifically looks at students’ performances and ratings at competitions. This year he said the committee discussed around 40 schools before narrowing it down to five finalists, of which PHS was deemed the winner. 30 other schools across Kansas were selected as “commended” programs, Manteuffel said.

School administration, staff and students appeared elated by the news.

"You people, and I mean all of you people, work magic every day,” PHS principal Kelynn Heardt said to her staff, “but today is about you [PHS performing arts staff] and I want to thank you for all of the millions of hours you’ve put into making this place that much more amazing.”

PHS band, choir and theatre performer junior Gunner Mengarelli said it was nice to be able to celebrate it with all the other performing arts students.

“A lot of times when awards are won, I think especially as of late,” he said, “we can’t get together to do the whole ‘sha-bang,’ ribbon cutting sort of thing. It’s very nice to hear people of higher status say, ‘Hey you, you did good, you did good pal, I’m proud of you’ it's wonderful.”

Forensics and Debate coach Julie Laflen said she was shocked when she heard the news.

“I’ve always known that our school has an amazing performing arts program,” Laflen said, “I just didn’t know other people were realizing it too.”

She added that this only happened because of the kids and the work they put in.

“This just encompasses all of the years of work that the kids have put in. I mean this is my thirteenth year and the students, they work so hard every day and every weekend to bring home awards and they do that because of the work ethic that they have,” she said.

“Being a performing arts school of excellence is definitely something that they need to be very proud of. I’m so proud of them. I’m so lucky to be able to coach them, and to work here in a school that supports the performing arts like Pittsburg does.”

Catie Almond, PHS’s new theatre director and the first theatre director after Greg Shaw, who died last year after a battle with cancer, said it was particularly nice to be recognized by the thespian community.

“From our standpoint,” she said, “the fact that Kansas Thespians was involved is really awesome because that is an organization that represents theatre across the world, and for them to be involved and for my students to be selected for that is a really great honor.”

Band Director Cooper Neil added that while it is nice to be honored and he is very proud of his students, he ultimately loves art because there is never truly a winner or a loser.

“One of the things that I think is so incredible about the performing arts is that it is actually not truly about defeating someone else, it is about working together to create a beautiful product,” he said. “If beautiful art is created, then everyone wins.”

The PHS performing arts program — in which approximately 200 PHS students participate — is gearing up for another year of performances. The marching band is prepping their marching show with rehearsals every morning, and theatre students are currently rehearsing Macbeth. Performing arts students and staff will be formally honored by KSHSAA at the October 1 football game.