Pittsburg Youth Chorale announces fall enrollment open

Special to the Morning Sun / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Area singers in 4th, 5th, and 6th grade are invited to join Pittsburg Youth Chorale, directed by MJ Harper. The purpose of this vocal ensemble is to further grow vocal abilities, musical knowledge, and choral repertoire.

Performers will prepare music for community events and music festivals. COVID-19 guidelines will be observed. Rehearsals are Tuesdays from 6 to 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 415 N. Pine, Pittsburg, and begin September 14.

There is a fee of $25 per semester (September-December/February-May) to cover the cost of music. Scholarships are available. To enroll, visit https://bit.ly/3km8ErH or contact MJ Harper at maryjo.harper@usd234.org or 620-719-6633. Deadline September 14.