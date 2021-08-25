Five things to know from this week’s Pittsburg City Commission meeting
Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net
- The commission held public hearings on exceeding the revenue neutral rate for the 2022 budget and on adopting the budget. After the hearings the commission approved adopting the budget.
- The commission approved purchasing approximately 192 acres located north of Atkinson and west of Free King Highway for $1.2 million and annexing it into the city. City officials said their plan is to use the property for an industrial park, which will be called Montee Industrial Park according to the city’s agreement with the sellers of the property, Jim and Linda Russell.
- The commission appointed Mike Hanika to fill an unexpired term as a member of the Planning Commission/Board of Zoning Appeals
- The commission approved awarding a contract to Heckert Construction Co., Inc., of Pittsburg with a low bid of $996,421.37 for resurfacing work and subsurface repairs on Broadway between 2nd and 11th streets, and 4th Street between Pine and Broadway. Work on the project is expected to start in mid-September and be completed by June 1 of 2022.
- The commission approved two amendments to its wastewater treatment plant design agreement, which combined increased the amount of the contract by $112,000, bringing the total to $2,460,328.