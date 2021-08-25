LITTLE BALKANS CHRONICLES: Welts, yelps … and following dad’s orders

J.T. Knoll

This week I’m publishing another excerpt from “Frogdancer,” an autobiography by former Arma native Frank Louis Jeler Jr. — J.T.K.

Rubber Gun Fights

During WWII, someone showed us boys how to make rubber guns. We would cut out the frame of any kind of wood pieces that we could get. The firing mechanism was a spring clothespin attached in the back.

For ammunition we would scrounge old discarded tire inner tubes that were made of natural rubber. From this inner tube, we would cut half-inch wide strips. We then folded the strip double and tied a knot around the two loose ends.

This kind of natural rubber would stretch a mile. Synthetic rubber was just starting to be used. (It would not stretch enough to be useful for our needs.)

After much experimenting, several of us settled on a four-foot long version. We kept the rubber bands as small as possible meaning we would have to stretch them as much as possible.

With the old cowboy and Indian games, your gun was usually your finger. It usually resulted in arguments of, “I got you!” and “No you didn’t, you missed.”

But you hardly ever argued about being hit or missed with these babies. They quite often left a welt and a yelp.

That fact came home big time one day when we were playing war in the back of the grocery store behind my house. We chose up sides and went into hiding. As we began to stalk each other, John had his back to the wall near the corner of the store. On the opposing side was Sonny. He was just around the corner from John.

What Sonny didn’t realize was that his shadow was ahead of him and John could see it. John raised his rubber gun to head height. When Sonny reached the corner, he peeked around the edge John put his gun between Sonny’s eyes and pulled the clothespin before Sonny could react. There was no argument about missing. The knot in John’s rubber band hit Sonny so hard that it knocked him out.

At first, John thought he had killed Sonny, but he soon came around. He had a nasty red mark on his forehead. He should have said, “You missed me.”

We eventually toned down this sort of combat. We decided on corncob fights. There was a ready supply of corncobs from behind Arma Elevator where the farmers brought in their corn crops.

This game soon became too tame for us, so we each began to soak the corncobs in a bucket of water. Dry corncobs were like throwing balloons. Soaking wet corncobs were like throwing rocks, but a little more abrasive.

By the time WWII was over, many of us were ready to serve. We had already done a lot of bleeding and didn’t even receive a Purple Heart medal. We did however receive a lot of purple marks.

The Post Master

In Arma, the mail was picked up at the Post Office in private mailboxes. I started picking up our mail when I was around 5-6 years old. Our box, #141, was high up the wall among the other boxes. I was too short to reach the combination lock. I had to go to the window and ask for the mail.

This worked for a while until one day the Post Master, George Frier, said I was old enough to get it myself. He was probably too busy to help me that day. When I returned home without the mail, my dad asked me why. He said, “You go back there and tell him if he doesn’t give you that Goddamn mail that I’ll come down there and kick the ---- out of him.”

So, I marched back to the Post Office and repeated my dad’s instructions word for word. The Post Office was crowded but they all heard my speech. “My dad said if you don’t give me our Goddamn mail, he’s going to come down here and kick the ---- out of you.”

There was lots of laughing in the room, but Mr. Frier promptly gave me our mail. There was never a problem thereafter.

If you have a remembrance and/or photo to share, send it — along with your name, address and phone number — by email to jtknoll@swbell.net or by land mail to 401 W. Euclid, Pittsburg, Kansas 66762. You can phone and text photos to 620-704-1309.