Little Balkans Days festivities planned

PITTSBURG, Kan. — In addition to numerous events accessible with a $5 button, a wide range of other activities are planned as part of the upcoming 36th Annual Little Balkans Days Festival, which kicks off this weekend and continues through September 5.

On Saturday, August 28, Jason Boland and The Stragglers will play a show starting at 8 p.m. at Kansas Crossing Casino, although tickets are already sold out. Little Balkans buttons, brochures and other items will be available near the box office at the casino prior to the concert.

Other music performances planned as part of Little Balkans Days include a special concert by A.J. Croce, son of legendary singer-songwriter Jim Croce. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own seating for the free downtown concert, which is set for 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday, September 4 near the intersection of 11th and Broadway.

There will be two beer gardens as part of Little Balkans Days on September 4, with proceeds benefitting Pittsburg Kiwanis. One will be from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. near the location of the A.J. Croce concert and one will be earlier in the day, from noon to 5 p.m. at Lincoln Park.

Additionally, there will be a Folk Life Festival featuring several musical performances and arts, crafts and food vendors from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. September 4 at Lincoln Park, where there will also be a free petting zoo.

On Friday, September 3, there will be the inaugural Food Truck Festival & Downtown Celebration, set for 5 to 9 p.m. at the Farmers’ Market Pavilion, 119 E. 11th St. The celebration will be happening at the same time as the Drag the Gut car cruise up and down Broadway, which will begin with a car show at the Meadowbrook Mall parking lot at 5 p.m.

Other activities on September 3 include the Civil War Living History Candlelight Camp Tour from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Crawford County Historical Museum, which is a button event. There will also be school tours earlier in the day at museum, and another Living History button event on Thursday, September 2, the Downtown Historical Walking Tour, which starts at 6:30 p.m. at Pritchett Pavilion.

Besides the Kiwanis beer gardens on September 4, Little Balkans Days will also feature the Bootlegger Bash, a wine, spirit and beer tasting event on Thursday, September 2. The event includes live music by Todd East, and your $25 ticket gets you a commemorative glass, tasting samples and a sampler platter of ethnic food. Additional food will be available from Mengarelli’s Italian Table.

Other activities planned for Little Balkans Days include a pet adoption and dog house auction event on Sunday, August 29; Little Balkans Quilt Guild Quilting Bootcamp from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Monday, August 30 at Block22; and the Pittsburg Public Library’s Annual Book Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. September 4.

The Gorilla Century Bike Ride and the Little Balkans 5K are both scheduled to start at Pittsburg High School on September 4, with registration set to begin at 5:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. respectively. The Little Balkans Days 3 Person Scramble Golf Tournament is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Four Oaks Golf Course at Lincoln Park.

For more information and a full schedule of Little Balkans Days events, visit littlebalkansfestival.com.