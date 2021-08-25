Pittsburg Dairy Queen set to open next week

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The long-awaited new Dairy Queen on North Broadway is set to open Monday, August 30, the franchise has announced.

On grand opening day, the first 100 customers to attend will receive a free mini Blizzard with any food purchase at the new DQ Grill & Chill location at 2111 N. Broadway. Additionally, on September 4, the restaurant will host a special doorbuster deal in which the first 100 customers to buy a 10” Blizzard Cake will receive one free GrillBurger per week for an entire year.

The new restaurant will be owned by Raj Patel, who has worked with the Dairy Queen brand for over 15 years and will be marking this site as his sixth location to date.

“With a long-standing tradition of serving great food and classic frozen treats, I’ve always admired DQ’s community-centered and family-oriented business model,” Patel said in a news release. “Following the positive reception of my other locations throughout Kansas and Missouri, we’re thrilled to be bringing smiles to fans of all ages in Pittsburg very soon.”

In addition to Raj, his brother-in-law Chirag Patel will be handling daily operations of the new DQ Grill & Chill in Pittsburg as the general manager.

“Internationally recognized as the most fun-filled, fan-filled QSR [quick service restaurant] brand to work at, eat at and treat at, the DQ Grill & Chill flagship concept modernizes guests’ dining experience,” according to the release.

“A welcoming environment for all, the forthcoming DQ Grill & Chill location features a modern look and feel, comfortable booths, large wooden tables, warm lighting and upbeat music.”

Minneapolis, Minnesota-based International Dairy Queen Inc., a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, licenses and services a system of more than 7,000 locations in the United States, Canada and more than 20 other countries.