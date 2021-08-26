Commissioner calls on public to volunteer, be more activity in community

Jordan Meier

jmeier@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg City Commission approved the appointment of Matthew Lunde to the Sustainability Advisory Committee at Tuesday’s commission meeting, but not before a commissioner initiated a discussion on why the city could not get more locals on its volunteer advisory boards.

Commissioner Larry Fields expressed his concern that the appointment of Lunde — who lives in Webb City and works at Pittsburg State University — illustrates a pattern of leaving the city of Pittsburg to get people to sit on boards.

“I know Matthew; he's very talented. He's more than qualified for the job,” Fields said. “My concern is again we're going not just outside of the city of Pittsburg to appoint somebody; we're leaving the state of Kansas. We're leaving the entire state to promote somebody.”

Fields also pointed to other members of other advisory boards that are not from Pittsburg.

“I realize they are volunteers,” he said. “We’ve got somebody on the airport board out of Joplin. Matthew is a great guy, very talented, very smart. He'll do a wonderful job, but he lives in Webb City.”

Fields emphasized that he thought Lunde was absolutely qualified for the position, but that someone who lives within the city has a greater stake in the outcome or decisions the advisory board would make.

“Because if I'm in Webb City or if I'm on Mars I'm not going to help as much as I would if I live here,” he said.

Fields called on locals to step up and volunteer, adding that it concerns him that people who live in the city aren't willing to do so.

“We need people in Pittsburg to step up. I don't know why they don't come to some of these boards and stand up and help improve our city,” he said. “It's a concern I have again that comes up because we have plenty of people here and there's plenty of need. Don't sit in the coffee shops or out at the mall deli and try to improve it sitting out there. Come up and help because we’ve got a lot of talent, and we have a lot of needs.”

Fields’s comments prompted a discussion about how the public and potential board members are notified about vacancies.

“Usually, we've got at least one staff person for every board that is aware of it,” City Manager Daron Hall said. “I think the Sustainability Advisory Board is a pretty new board. I think, if you remember, we barely had enough people to fill it when we initiated it, so it's a little different than some of them. We're really at the mercy of the media that's out there and word of mouth.”

Fields said the commission needed to do a better job of talking about vacancies at commission meetings.

“Maybe when it's coming up, we need to say it right here at these Commission meetings and ask people to please come and get involved,” Fields said. “It’s their city too, for those of us to choose to live here. We need local people to participate.”

The other commissions largely agreed with Fields’s concerns and liked his suggestion.

“If we know there's an appointment that needs to be made, at a commission meeting prior to making an appointment we ought to bring it up,” Mayor Chuck Munsell said. “We need to at least make sure people get an opportunity to know.”

Although Lunde’s appointment was approved unanimously and his term on the Sustainability Advisory Committee will end at the end of 2022, Fields said he still thinks a bigger effort needs to be made to recruit local people.

“I think we have people in Pittsburg,” Fields said, “and we need to do a whole lot better job somehow asking them to come and serve. They're all volunteers, they spend their own time and their own effort and their own money to come and do things. But for goodness sakes, we need Pittsburg people to help Pittsburg.”