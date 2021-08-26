Crawford County in middle of the pack in KDHE first COVID-19 county rankings

Jordan Meier

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Crawford County was ranked 47 out 105 counties this week in the first Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) Kansas COVID-19 County Ranking report.

The report measures three metrics to determine the ranking: Full series vaccination rate of eligible population (12+ year olds), 7-day daily average number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, 7-day daily average number of COVID-19 tests administered per 100,000 people. Each county’s rankings in those categories are added together to generate a total score for the county. The total scores for counties are then ranked from 1 to 105.

Crawford County ranked 49 in vaccination rate, 62 in new COVID-19 cases and 44 in overall COVID-19 tests. Bourbon county was ranked 101 overall and Cherokee County was ranked 80.

According to a release from KDHE, the report, which will be released every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, is aimed at helping county and local leaders stop the spread of COVID-19 in their communities.

“I believe that data is a powerful tool we can use to guide our response to COVID-19,” KDHE Secretary Lee Norman said in the press release. “I am hopeful this report empowers action in communities and encourages sharing and implementation of best practices across Local Health Departments. Local leaders and communities are working tirelessly to keep us safe; to help them, helps all of us.”

The report can be found on KDHE’s website. Data for the report is provided by the CDC and KDHE.

This week also marked the first full week of classes back on campus for most Pittsburg State University students.

According to a release from the university, there have been “nine positive COVID-19 cases of the 49 symptomatic students who were tested at Bryant Student Health Center since classes began on Aug. 16. Currently, 17 students are in isolation.”

In the same period, however, PSU reported no faculty or staff members with an infection or who are in quarantine.

Testing of students began last weekend with move in, during which the 817 students who are living in on-campus housing had to either provide proof that they were fully vaccinated, had a history of COVID-19 or had had a negative COVID-19 test within the 72 hours before they moved in.

According to PSU, 444 provided proof of vaccination, 46 had a history of COVID-19, and 145 provided a negative COVID-19 test.

The remaining students who did not complete one of those three options prior to moving in were required to do a COVID-19 test at the Bryant Student Health Center; of 179 tested, three were positive.

“Bryant Student Health Center Director of Operations Rita Girth noted that the only tested/positive numbers the university can reliably report are those from the health center,” a release from PSU said. “She also said that isolation and quarantine numbers could differ between reporting agencies due to students being tested elsewhere and then later reporting as PSU students via the Crawford County Health Department. Numbers change daily.”