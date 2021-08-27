Five things to know from Friday’s Crawford County Commission meeting
Staff Reports
news@morningsun.net
- Deputy Health Officer Teddi Van Kam gave the commission a brief update on COVID-19 numbers in the county, particularly the cases that occurred at or affected K-12 schools. As far as staff members, she said school districts in the county have 5 in isolation and 7 in quarantine. As for students, there are currently 44 children in isolation and 165 in quarantine.
- The commission briefly discussed a letter that was signed by Ascension Via Christi Pittsburg, as well as many other southeast Kansas healthcare centers, calling on the public to wear masks, get vaccinated, social distance, etc. Commissioner Tom Moody said they should push the letter out to the public, so they know it’s not just the county, or county health officers, recommending some of these things, it’s many healthcare organizations.
- The commission announced that on Saturday, August 28 at 11 a.m. the three commissioners may attend a VIP lunch hosted by Dairy Queen in Pittsburg.
- The commission announced that the Crawford County Courthouse will be closed Monday, September 6 in observance of Labor Day. However, the commission did not decide to cancel its Tuesday meeting.
- The commission announced that on Tuesday, August 31 at 10 a.m. District Court Administrator Mac Young will present his department’s fiscal year 2022 carryover reimbursement budget to the commission.