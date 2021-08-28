Police seek public’s help finding wanted felon

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding wanted a felon, 30-year-old William Theadore Patton, who may be armed and should be considered dangerous, the department announced Friday.

Patton was placed on house arrest in February while awaiting court proceedings related to several felony offenses committed in Pittsburg and charged in 2019. These offenses include aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, aggravated battery, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal threat, felony theft, felony flee and elude, felony failure to register in accordance with the Kansas Offender Registration Act, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The police department received information on Thursday, August 26, that Patton had allegedly tampered with his GPS ankle monitoring device. Police later located the device abandoned in the 800 block of North Grand Street in Pittsburg, the department said in a press release. Patton currently has three active felony warrants for bond violations.

Police have received information that Patton may be armed and should be considered dangerous, the release said. If you see Patton, do not approach him, and call the police. Anyone having information about Patton’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the police department.

Patton is a Black male, 5’7”, weighing approximately 150 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair, the release noted. Anyone having information related to Patton’s whereabouts, or other incidents, is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231-1700, or at the tip line, 620-231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.