Ascension Via Christi Hospital welcomes new doctor to Orthopedic Clinic

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Ascension Via Christi Hospital announced that beginning September 1, Justin Ogden, MD, will join Terry Schwab, MD, at Ascension Via Christi Hospital’s Orthopedic Clinic.

Ogden, an orthopedic surgeon, earned his doctorate of medicine from the University of Missouri School of Medicine, and completed his internship and residency at the University of Louisville in Kentucky.

Dr. Ogden most recently worked in Lamar, Missouri, and is Board Certified by the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery and a fellow of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons. He provides treatment for sports injuries, accidents, workers’ compensation injuries, and total joint replacement surgeries.

The Orthopedic Clinic is located inside Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg at 1 Mount Carmel Way. Patients may schedule appointments with Dr. Ogden by calling 620-235-7594.