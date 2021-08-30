Miners Hall to host Little Balkans Days program

Special to the Morning Sun / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Miners Hall Museum in Franklin has events planned for 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 31, which it is hosting in conjunction with the annual Little Balkans Days festival.

The Miner's House at the museum will be open for renovation tours under the direction of Jerry Lomshek. Entertainment will be provided by Gene Corsini on the accordion. Attendees will have the chance to take a ride with George Weeks in his Model A or enjoy an old-fashioned game of croquet or bocce. The Blue Spoon Food Truck will be available. The museum will be open for viewing.

In keeping with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local health department guidelines, masks and social distancing will be required for individuals — or groups of individuals who are together — at all indoor events, regardless of vaccination status. Masks and hand sanitizer will be provided.