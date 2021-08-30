Motorcyclist injured after hitting deer in Crawford County

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — A Texas motorcyclist was taken to the hospital Saturday morning for treatment of suspected serious injuries after hitting a deer in rural Crawford County, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Jimmie R. Scherdin Jr., 54, of Clute, Texas, was riding a 1984 Harley Davidson motorcycle, traveling northbound on 200th Street at approximately 6:30 a.m. Saturday when he struck a deer just south of the intersection with 590th Ave.

After hitting the deer, the motorcycle Scherdin was riding overturned and came to rest in the east ditch of 200th Street, according to the KHP report.

Scherdin, who was not wearing a helmet, according to the KHP, was transported to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin for treatment of suspect serious injuries. The motorcycle, which was not insured, was removed from the scene of the accident by Bob's Garage.