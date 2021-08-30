New Pittsburg DQ opens its doors

Jonathan Riley and Jordan Meier / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The new Dairy Queen at 2111 N. Broadway is finally open for business as of Monday.

“So far, everybody’s excited to go for it,” said Raj Patel, owner of Pittsburg’s new DQ Grill & Chill.

After holding a groundbreaking ceremony for the restaurant last October, construction on the building was completed as of last week. “It was a long process,” Patel said.

DQ is now open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week. Prior to Monday’s grand opening, Patel hosted a “VIP Lunch” on Saturday, which was attended by a who’s who of area government officials, local business representatives and community stakeholders.

“The community’s extremely excited, they’ve asked for this for several years,” said Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce President Blake Benson. “We’re just excited to see it come to fruition.”

In addition to the police and fire chiefs, school superintendent and city commissioners, Pittsburg officials at the VIP Lunch included City Manager Daron Hall, who also commented on the new Dairy Queen opening.

“We’re super excited and can’t wait to see the soft serve impact on our community health,” Hall said.

One Pittsburg resident was so excited for the grand opening on Monday morning that he slept in his car so he could be the first customer, according to a Facebook post from Al Patel, a partner in the new DQ location and owner of Pitt Discount Liquor.

“He said ‘I have been waiting for the Dairy Queen for years and finally we got it,’” Patel said. “We are not fast food we are fan food.”