Outdoor mini book sales planned for this fall

PITTSBURG, Kan. — In place of the large, indoor book sale typically held over Labor Day weekend as part of Little Balkans Days, the Friends of Pittsburg Public Library has announced that this year they will instead hold two mini outdoor book sales in the library courtyard as a way to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Those sales will be held on September 18 and October 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be a variety of gently used books for sale in genres including but not limited to children's, mystery, romance, fiction, non-fiction, travel, cooking, how-to, and more.

According to the Friends of Pittsburg Public Library, most of the books will be sold for 50 cents to $1, and the proceeds collected will directly support summer programming and the special needs of the library. This year, that programming served 545 kids and teens and 82 adults; additionally, more than 2,100 take-and-make craft kits were given to youth in the community.

The sales will be open to the public and membership contributions to the Friends of the Pittsburg Public Library will be accepted during the sale.