Restaurant closed after small fire at Kansas Crossing Casino

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg Fire Department responded to a small fire Saturday morning at the Two Brothers Mining Company restaurant at Kansas Crossing Casino after being alerted to it at about 10:30 a.m., according to Pittsburg Fire Chief Dennis Reilly.

“They have an indoor smoker that caught on fire,” he said. “We put some units on the scene pretty quick, were able to mitigate the fire.”

Although the fire did not spread to the rest of the casino, Two Brothers Mining Company remained closed Monday.

“There was a fair amount of smoke in the kitchen that’s migrated out into the restaurant, so the restaurant’s closed until further notice. The casino and all the other facilities are still open, and there’s limited damage to the kitchen itself,” Reilly said. “Unless you knew there was a restaurant there, you’d never know something happened.”