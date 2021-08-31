Author chosen for Emmett Lecture at PSU

Staff Reports

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The English Department and The Midwest Quarterly at Pittsburg State University have chosen Adam Sonstegard to deliver the 28th Annual Victor J. Emmett Memorial Lecture, planned for 8 p.m. on September 16 in the Governor’s Room of the Overman Student Center.

Sonstegard’s lecture, titled “A Connecticut Yankee as an Early Graphic Novel,” is free and open to the public. A reception will follow in the Heritage Lounge in the OSC.

Sonstegard was chosen based on his winning essay, which appeared in the Fall 2020 issue of The Midwest Quarterly, a magazine published by Pittsburg State University. The lecture and its accompanying award are named in memory of the late Victor J. Emmett, Jr., a professor of English at Pitt State for 23 years.

Sonstegard is a professor of English at Cleveland State, teaching American literature, literature surveys, advanced composition, and technical writing courses. His research areas are diverse. He holds a doctorate in American literature and a Master of Arts in literature and writing.