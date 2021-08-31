Five things to know from Tuesday’s Crawford County Commission meeting
Staff Reports
news@morningsun.net
- County health officials announced that Crawford County has reached over 100 deaths due to COVID-19. According to County Health Officer Dr. Tim Stebbins, the youngest death in the county was a 20-year-old, who had other underlying health issues.
- Community Corrections Administrator Mac Young presented the 2022 Carryover Reimbursement Budget to the commission. It was approved unanimously.
- The commissioners prior to the meeting discussed the recent opening of the Dairy Queen in Pittsburg. According to Commissioner Tom Moody, the line at one point during its opening day stretched all the way to Sonic.
- The commissioners still have not decided whether or not they will be canceling the commission meeting on September 7.
- The commissioners rescheduled a work session with the Road & Bridge foremen, which was set for this coming Friday, September 3. The new session will now happen on Friday, September 10.