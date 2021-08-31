Holiday season to start early at the Christmas Shoppe

PITTSBURG, Kan. — It may be too late for Christmas in July, but if you ask Lisa Blessant, the Friday before Labor Day isn’t too early to open an entirely Christmas-themed business. She is doing exactly that for the second year in a row at The Christmas Shoppe, located at 1608 W. 4th St.

“We were very blessed last year,” Blessant says. “I mean we were packed. It was a good year. We opened up kind of quiet so we could get used to the registers and stuff, and by December we had a really good flow of people.”

The Christmas Shoppe features an area to take photos with a variety of holiday-themed backdrops, a restaurant area serving fresh-made chili, soups, pies, and cinnamon rolls, and of course, Christmas-themed items for sale.

“It’s just a fun place,” says Blessant.

The store also has a variety of activities planned throughout the holiday season, including a craft show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on September 25, a tree lighting ceremony at dark on November 6, when Santa is also expected to stop by and the Christmas Shoppe will begin offering family portraits.

Other events planned for the season but not yet scheduled for specific dates include movie nights, a candy cane hunt for kids, and a cookie walk for kids.

“We were super busy last year for our first year,” says Christmas Shoppe employee Tammy Wyland, who is back again for the 2021 season. “We were really surprised at the people that came in, I mean we had people from Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas City, all over, come in last year.”

Although people come from far and wide to see the Christmas Shoppe, Wyland says the business also sees repeat customers.

“We have a lot of ladies that come out for lunch. They say it’s kind of like walking into a Hallmark movie,” Wyland says.

“Lisa, she just wants to give families a place to come and enjoy Christmas and be together. This is all family-oriented. A lot of kids don’t get to do the Branson trip, and so she’s just wanting to make this an attraction for Christmas, so families will have a place to come and enjoy the holidays.”