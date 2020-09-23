Pittsburg protesters demand â#JusticeForTyleiâ

Jonathan Riley

PITTSBURG, Kan. â Friends of Tylei Messer â whose body was found last week and whose death was investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation before quickly being declared a suicide â gathered at 4th and Broadway in downtown Pittsburg on Sunday afternoon for a protest calling for â#JusticeForTyleiâ.

Last week, after police responded to a 911 call from a local resident and found 23-year-old Messer â who also lived at the same home on Warren Street â deceased at the scene, they called in the KBI, which spent hours at the residence conducting an investigation.

By Thursday afternoon, however, the KBI and Pittsburg Police Department had issued a press release declaring Messerâs death a suicide.

âTylei wasnât really the suicidal type, she wasnât one to try and hurt herself,â said Kenneth Grassi, who added that he was friends with Messer and used to live in Pittsburg but recently moved to Joplin.

The KBI and Pittsburg police âdid two days worth of investigation and then ruled it a self-inflicted injury, and none of us believe that it was self-inflicted,â Grassi said.

âWeâre just really wanting them to reopen the case and try harder than what we feel they did.â

Aside from reopening the case, protesters said they were also seeking additional details of what happened to their friend.

âI just want justice to be served and I want whoever did this to get charged with it, or, you know, more information,â said Destiny Adams of Pittsburg. âWe want more information.â

Kenneth Grassiâs brother Matthew, who works at Masonite International in Pittsburg and also attended the protest, echoed that sentiment.

âThe circumstances donât add up,â he said.

âIf it wasnât homicide, then we need clarity on what happened to her and how,â Grassi said. âThatâs what bugs us the most is thereâs no official document telling us what happened, how it happened.â

Often in suicide cases, both news outlets and investigating authorities will avoid publicizing information, although in the case of Messerâs death the KBI issued two news releases last week. In its releases, the KBI stated explicitly â as it frequently does â that it would not be releasing further information âat this time.â Protesters calling for #JusticeForTylei said Sunday they had heard Messerâs throat had been slit, but also acknowledged that this detail had not been officially released by investigating authorities.

âI would just like to add that my mom on June 11 took her own life in my house,â Matthew Grassi said. âWhen I called the police to have her removed, they didnât call a crime scene unit, they didnât tape off any areas, and it was just a low-key removal of the body. If they had to call KBI in, how could they come up with a resolution in 24 hours?â

In Facebook posts last week, some who identified themselves as Messerâs family members expressed frustration with those who were questioning the KBIâs conclusion that Messerâs death was self-inflicted. Protesters also said they called police Sunday after being confronted during their demonstration.

Protesters said they would continue to organize #JusticeForTylei demonstrations every Sunday at noon at the same location in downtown Pittsburg.