TRUE STORIES — 'Get the shot. Covid is real.'

J.T. Knoll

I wrote a piece about the coronavirus pandemic last June in which I quoted Bobby Winter’s math and science column on the subject in which he referenced something called ‘conditional data.’

In it, he makes the observation that, if you were under 45, the Covid-19 death rate would be 2 in a thousand. “That sounds small,” he wrote, “but if you were going to a football game that 10,000 people were attending and you knew a gunman was going to kill 20 of those, would you go to the game?”

As of today, it is primarily those under 45 people who are on ventilators in ICU units around the country.

The next month I wrote about the coronavirus pandemic in reference to people refusing to wear masks, calling upon my experience as an addiction counselor and the concept of denial as evidenced in behaviors like avoiding the issue totally, blaming others, making empty excuses, rationalizing, ignoring loved ones concerns, and outright denial that a problem even exists.

It’s a natural human instinct — an asset at times; refusing to face facts gives our mind the opportunity to unconsciously absorb shocking or distressing information at a pace that won’t send us into a psychological tailspin.

But prolonged denial prevents us from taking appropriate action (such as setting clear boundaries or seeking treatment) and thereby changes from an asset to a defect.

Back then, Covid-19 denial came in the form of refusing to a mask based on things like a theory they heard on TV or on the Internet that masks ‘do no good.’ Or that it was ‘God’s will’ for them to breathe and by being ‘ordered’ to wear a mask, their God given rights were being threatened. Or that it was a hoax.

Okay, I thought to myself, try not to get all spooked, angry and judgmental. Just wear your mask. Things will change when we get the vaccine.

Great googlie mooglie was I naïve! People are refusing the vaccine! One that could save their lives, their family’s lives, their friends’ lives — and anyone they come into contact with. Not to mention help to prevent another round of school and business closures.

Why? According to a Kaiser survey, the reason given by most is that they don’t see Covid-19 as a threat. Really? Over seven million dead worldwide. More than 600,000 in the U.S. Hospitals again being overwhelmed with cases because of the Delta variant. And a new, more contagious variant taking hold overseas.

Many are the same people who spent much of the past year rejecting lockdowns and mask mandates as unnecessary and violations of their civil liberties, and so, not only are they not getting vaccinated, they’re still not wearing masks.

However, there appears to be ways to overcome this. Based on the poll, about a third of the hard noes would get vaccinated if it were required (by, say, an employer). Under federal law employers are allowed to require vaccines but employees can opt out on the basis of religious beliefs or medical conditions. Most employers are taking a wait-and-see approach.

For my money, it’s time to start requiring it. Get vaccinated or you can’t work here. Period.

In Crawford County about 80-90% of new cases, 95% of hospitalizations, and 98% of deaths are in unvaccinated (or not fully vaccinated) individuals, according to Dr. Linda Bean, Chief Medical Officer at Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas.

Some would be persuaded to get the shot by incentives. Which is to say, they may not be motivated by the risk of death or infecting others to get the shot, but would get vaccinated for hard cash or free tickets for sporting events. Go figure.

I do find some reason for hope, though.

Fox News host Sean Hannity, who has spent considerable airtime downplaying the effects of Covid-19, urged his viewers Monday to take it seriously saying, “It absolutely makes sense for many Americans to get vaccinated. I believe in science, I believe in the science of vaccination."

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell implored unvaccinated Americans Tuesday to take the COVID-19 shot, issuing a stark and grave warning of a repeat of last year's rising caseloads and shutdowns if people refuse to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

One thing we definitely need to continue to do is tell the stories of the ‘awakenings’ of vaccine resistors who contracted the virus and broke through denial — whether locally or nationally.

Here’s a some heartbreakers I saw on the Internet and TV this week.

This from a teary-eyed vaccine resistor hospitalized two months with the virus who nearly died, “Get the shot. Covid is real.”

And this from a Covid Unit ICU doctor about virtually all of her patients who are about to go on a ventilator, “One of the last things they do before they’re intubated is beg me for the vaccine. I hold their hand and tell them that I’m sorry, but it’s too late.”

J.T. Knoll is a writer, speaker and eulogist. He also operates Knoll Training & Consulting in Pittsburg. He can be reached at 231-0499 or jtknoll@swbell.net