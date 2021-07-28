LITTLE BALKANS CHRONICLES — The magic of Pittsburg Public Library

J.T. Knoll

Here’s recollection by 1964 PHS graduate Nancy Keller Kincaid that speaks to a sacred space she found here in Pittsburg as a child and continues to revere to this day. — J.T.K.

I'd like to believe that every former or current resident of Pittsburg, Kansas, is familiar with the history of the Public Library, located on West Fourth Street.

For those who are not or need a little refresher, the current building was completed in 1912. Andrew Carnegie, steel magnate, donated $40,000, toward its construction. This building replaced a small book collection, located since 1902, in the city office building.

Carnegie is famous for giving money to build libraries all over the United States. However, unlike all of those other Carnegie Libraries, the Carnegie name is not found, etched in stone, on the front of the Pittsburg Public Library.

In the early 1900s, the local miner's unions, wild and crazy folks that they were, didn't want his name on the building. He was generally perceived as anti-union, and most of the miners were union men.

In the 1990s a new addition was built, increasing the size of the original building. Constructed with “historical integrity”, it blends beautifully with the old structure.

But it is the old building, with all its historic significance, that means so much to me. The Pittsburg Public Library is the one place I must visit, every time I return to my hometown. (I would also go to PICCO and the Ottoway, if it were possible.)

I was first brought to the library, in the late 1940s. Mother would take us there to borrow picture books. My favorites were the stories about “Flicka, Dicka, and Ricka”, and my older sister read the “Little House” books. The visits were free and entertaining, which were important criteria, in post-war Pittsburg.

The Library consisted of three big rooms. The East Room was the adult reading area, and the West Room was the children's reading room. The Librarian, who seemed like an amazon, sat behind a desk, between the two rooms and stamped our books. Behind her was a scary dark place, with metal staircases, called the “stacks.”

After we struggled up the “hundreds” of stairs that led up to the front door, and were lifted up to get a drink from the water fountain, we went straight to the West Room.

It was so big and imposing, with the walls lined with bookcases, holding all kinds of books. It was furnished with child-sized wooden library tables and chairs. I remember climbing up onto those chairs and that they were much too heavy for me to move.

High in the center of the far West wall, was a painting of “Alice Through the Looking Glass,” which scared me a little. Tweedledum and Tweedledee have always given me the creeps.

Off in one corner, was a box of several metal Stereopticons (early 20th Century predecessors of 3D View Masters). Looking at those pre-World War I pictures of the Eiffel Tower and ruins of Greek Temples, were my first view of the world, outside of Southeast Kansas.

As we grew older, we were able to walk to the Public Library, by ourselves. Once a week, during the summer months, the library held a Story Time. The Public Library was the coolest place in town and we loved listening to Mrs. Kempster, who taught third grade at Lakeside Elementary, read aloud to us, chapters from the Oz books, and other children's classics.

I do not recall how long those story time sessions were, but they were long enough to keep us entertained and short enough for us look forward to the next chapter, the following week.

School libraries, college stacks, and libraries in several cities have replaced visits to the Pittsburg Library over my many years. But, that beautiful old building will always hold a special place in my heart.

— Nancy K. Kincaid

