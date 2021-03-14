Brown's game winner sends Colgan to State Title Game

Sandy Collins

Freshman Lily Brown hit a baseline jumper at the buzzer to break a 38-38 tie and give the Colgan Panthers a 40-38 win over Valley Heights. The Panthers (19-3) will face #1 seed Sterling (23-1) who defeated Garden Plain 69-52 in the other semifinal for the 2A State Championship.

Brown had 6 points in the first quarter to give Colgan a 10-7 lead. Valley Heights opened the second quarter with the first 3 pointer for either team. Colgan then hit three straight 3 pointers by Emily Imhoff, Lauren Yaghmour and Kaitlin Crossland to increase the lead. Valley Heights scored four unanswered points before Riley Root hit a jumper as time ran out in the half to give the Panthers a 25-16 halftime lead.

Valley Heights outscored Colgan 13-6 in the third quarter to chip away and cut the lead to 31-29 entering the fourth quarter. The final quarter went back and forth with each team taking the lead. The score was tied at 38 with 20 seconds left when Colgan brought the ball down to play for the final shot. Crossland found Brown on the baseline and she hit the winning shot as time expired.

Brown led the scoring for the Panthers with 12 points and 7 rebounds. Kaitlin Crossland had 11 points and 6 boards. Lauren Torrance added 8 rebounds. Emma Youngeberg scored 19 points for Valley Heights and had 14 rebounds including 11 off the offensive glass.