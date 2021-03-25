Colgan’s Abby Farabi, Sterling’s Jill Rowland nab Class 2A Coach of the Year honors

St. Mary’s-Colgan head coach Abby Farabi was announced as the Class 2A Sports in Kansas Girls Basketball Coach of the Year on Thursday after leading the Panther girls to a 19-4 record and their first state tournament in school history.

Farabi shares the award with Class 2A state champion coach Jill Rowland.

In the state tournament, Farabi and the Panthers won the first two state tournament games in school history, following a sub-state championship run.

The St. Mary’s-Colgan girls defeated Berean Academy 41-34 for their first state tournament win, clinching their berth to the Class 2A Girls Basketball State Tournament final four in Manhattan.

In the semi-finals, Lily Brown nailed a mid-range jumper at the buzzer to deliver Colgan a 40-38 win over Valley Heights.

Colgan will return multiple key players to next year’s team. Unanimous first-team All-CNC selection Lauren Torrance will return for her junior campaign. Brown will be a sophomore in 2022, and all-league second team member Lauren Yaghmour will be entering her senior campaign.

Seniors Kaitlin Crossland and Riley Root also captured All-CNC selections in their final prep season for the Panthers. Crossland earned a second-team nod, and Root was named an honorable mention.

Rowland led Sterling, the eventual Class 2A champion after defeating Colgan in the title match, to a 25-1 record and the first state title in school history.

Sterling defeated Wakeeney-Trego, one of the top seeds in the state, in the state quarterfinals, before defeating a tough Garden Plain’s team in the semifinals.