Pittsburg's Javon Grant captures Sports in Kansas Class 5A Player of the Year
Pittsburg’s Javon Grant was named the Sports in Kansas Class 5A Boys Player of the Year after averaging 29.8 points-per-game for the sub-state champion Purple Dragons.
A three-time all-state selection, Grant also claimed an unanimous All-SEK first-team distinction this season while leading Pittsburg to a 17-7 record.
Grant scored 40 points in three contests this season, including 41 points in Pittsburg’s 82-52 win over Spring Hill in their sub-state championship game.
Grant also notched eleven 30-point games, helped propelled by a three-game early season stretch.
On that road trip, Grant averaged 34 points-per-game against a tough slate of competition, traveling to Joplin, Nevada, MO and Webb City.
Grant closed out the 2020 year with a 41 point game against Riverton.
Along with his scoring ability, Grant touts an all-around play-style, averaging 5.7 boards, 5.2 assists and 2.8 steals. Grant displayed efficiently from all three-levels on offense, converting 48 percent of his shot attempts, including 37 percent from 3-point range.
Grant ‘s scoring output increased in the postseason, with the point guard averaging 36.5 points per game, paced by a 32 point outing versus Blue Valley Southwest in the semifinals along with his 41 point performance in the sub-state title game.