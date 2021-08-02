Pittsburg's Javon Grant commits to Sam Houston State basketball

Pittsburg’s Javon Grant announced his commitment to Sam Houston State, following a standout prep career for the Purple Dragons.

The Bearkats, a Division I University in Huntsville, Texas, will play for the WAC conference this season, following 23 seasons in the Southland Conference.

Sam Houston State leaves Southland as the conference’s winningest program from the last decade.

Grant captured last season’s Sports in Kansas Class 5A Boys Player of the Year award after averaging 29.8 points-per-game, leading Pittsburg to a Sub-State championship.

A three-time all-state selection, Grant also claimed an unanimous All-SEK first-team distinction this season while leading Pittsburg to a 17-7 record.

Grant scored 40 points in three contests this season, including 41 points in Pittsburg’s 82-52 win over Spring Hill in their sub-state championship game.

Along with his scoring ability, Grant touts an all-around play-style, averaging 5.7 boards, 5.2 assists and 2.8 steals per game. Grant displayed efficiently from all three-levels on offense, converting 48 percent of his shot attempts, including 37 percent from 3-point range.

Grant‘s scoring output increased in the postseason, with the point guard averaging 36.5 points per game, paced by a 32 point outing versus Blue Valley Southwest in the semifinals along with his 41 point performance in the sub-state title game.