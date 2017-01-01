PITTSBURG - It was a good start to the new year for the St. Mary's Colgan basketball teams, as both the girls and the boys picked up wins against Miami on Tuesday in SMC Fieldhouse. SMC BOYS RALLY IN FOURTH The intensity was high throughout, and the fast-paced game saw Colgan coming out on top 52-43. The Panthers milked the clock in the final seconds of the ballgame, but it was a closer contest than the nine-point lead suggested, as the Panthers entered the final quarter down by one and slowly pulled away in the final eight minutes...